KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 08, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
232,606,227 152,808,754 6,430,902,240 4,394,012,223
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 531,605,037 (501,353,607) 30,251,430
Local Individuals 4,169,560,362 (4,548,821,683) (379,261,321)
Local Corporates 2,656,525,131 (2,307,515,240) 349,009,891
===============================================================================
