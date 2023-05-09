KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 08, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,829.49 High: 42,390.82 Low: 41,768.19 Net Change: 412.49 Volume (000): 68,754 Value (000): 3,670,833 Makt Cap (000) 1,499,813,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,535.29 NET CH (-) 37.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,189.25 NET CH (-) 94.07 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,968.25 NET CH (-) 32.13 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,504.00 NET CH (-) 8.84 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,904.56 NET CH (-) 56.69 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,889.82 NET CH (-) 98.69 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-May-2023 ====================================

