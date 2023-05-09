Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 08, 2023). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,829.49
High: 42,390.82
Low: 41,768.19
Net Change: 412.49
Volume (000): 68,754
Value (000): 3,670,833
Makt Cap (000) 1,499,813,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,535.29
NET CH (-) 37.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,189.25
NET CH (-) 94.07
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,968.25
NET CH (-) 32.13
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,504.00
NET CH (-) 8.84
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,904.56
NET CH (-) 56.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,889.82
NET CH (-) 98.69
------------------------------------
As on: 08-May-2023
====================================
