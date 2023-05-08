Sudan's Burhan: No benefit from talks in Saudi Arabia without reaching a ceasefire

CAIRO: Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Monday the negotiations in Saudi Arabia with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces will have no benefit without reaching a ceasefire.

Fears 860,000 could flee as Sudan fighting leaves truce in tatters

"We can discuss a settlement after we reach a permanent ceasefire in Khartoum,” Burhan said in a live phone interview with Alqahera News, warning that war would spread to the rest of Sudan if a division happens in Khartoum.