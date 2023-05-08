AVN 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.03%)
Three dead after fighter jet crashes into house in northern India

Reuters Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 02:22pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
NEW DELHI: Three people died when an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed through the roof of a house in a village in the northern border state of Rajasthan on Monday, the air force said on Monday.

The single-seater MiG-21 crashed after the pilot experienced an onboard emergency and ejected, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

“The aircraft wreckage fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh District, unfortunately leading to the loss of three lives,” it said.

India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025: report

The pilot ejected safely and sustained minor injuries in the process, the air force said, adding that a court of inquiry had been set up to investigate the cause of the accident.

India has plans to ground its entire fleet of the Soviet-era fighter jet by 2025, local media reported last year.

The MiG-21, dubbed “the flying coffin” by the Indian media, has been the country’s key fighter jet since its introduction in 1963 but has been plagued by crashes in recent years.

Usman May 08, 2023 02:39pm
Why these MiGs are only crashing in India so frequently??
Sohail May 08, 2023 03:12pm
@Usman, poor standards of maintenance
