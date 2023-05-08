AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI wins 6 UC seats, PPP bags 5 in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) took a leading position in the by-election on 11 union council seats in Karachi on Sunday, as per unconfirmed reports.

These reports said that Jamaat-e-Islami won six seats and Pakistan People’ Party (PPP) remaining five seats, in by-elections on 11 Union Committees of the megacity.

The polling process started at 8am and ended at 5pm without any break.

The by-polls took place in UC 1 and 2 Orangi town and UC-8 Mominabad in district West. In Korangi district on UC-2, UC-8 Landhi and UC-2 Shah Faisal town. The by-polls were also held on UC-4 and Uc-13 New Karachi, and UC-6 North Nazimabad of district Central.

At least three JI workers, among seven injured, were shifted to hospitals in critical condition, said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

He demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce genuine results as per Form 11 and 12; otherwise, the Karachiites will not accept the results.

The JI leader made the demand while addressing a press conference, at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Sunday night.

He claimed that the JI has won eight out of 11 union councils despite ‘naked fascism’ of the PPP government in Sindh. He alleged that the PPP in open violation of rules and regulations used the state machinery and pressurized public servants to manipulate the electoral process and results.

He said that at least seven JI workers were shifted to hospitals in injured condition, where three of them were termed critical.

He said that PPP’s ‘goons’ also uprooted several tents and opened straight fire on JI workers, whereas the police arrested several JI workers and lodged first information reports against them. He gave examples of several rigging incidents at various polling stations.

However, in a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the polling process in the province’s 24 districts began on time.

The commission said that the exercise was being monitored by the central control room in Islamabad where ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal was present alongside the monitoring team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP LG polls ECP by elections JI Union Councils UC seats

Comments

1000 characters

JI wins 6 UC seats, PPP bags 5 in Karachi

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories