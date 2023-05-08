JI wins 6 UC seats, PPP bags 5 in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) took a leading position in the by-election on 11 union council seats in Karachi on Sunday, as per unconfirmed reports.

These reports said that Jamaat-e-Islami won six seats and Pakistan People’ Party (PPP) remaining five seats, in by-elections on 11 Union Committees of the megacity.

The polling process started at 8am and ended at 5pm without any break.

The by-polls took place in UC 1 and 2 Orangi town and UC-8 Mominabad in district West. In Korangi district on UC-2, UC-8 Landhi and UC-2 Shah Faisal town. The by-polls were also held on UC-4 and Uc-13 New Karachi, and UC-6 North Nazimabad of district Central.

At least three JI workers, among seven injured, were shifted to hospitals in critical condition, said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

He demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce genuine results as per Form 11 and 12; otherwise, the Karachiites will not accept the results.

The JI leader made the demand while addressing a press conference, at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Sunday night.

He claimed that the JI has won eight out of 11 union councils despite ‘naked fascism’ of the PPP government in Sindh. He alleged that the PPP in open violation of rules and regulations used the state machinery and pressurized public servants to manipulate the electoral process and results.

He said that at least seven JI workers were shifted to hospitals in injured condition, where three of them were termed critical.

He said that PPP’s ‘goons’ also uprooted several tents and opened straight fire on JI workers, whereas the police arrested several JI workers and lodged first information reports against them. He gave examples of several rigging incidents at various polling stations.

However, in a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the polling process in the province’s 24 districts began on time.

The commission said that the exercise was being monitored by the central control room in Islamabad where ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal was present alongside the monitoring team.

