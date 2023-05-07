AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Serbian education minister resigns after school shooting

AFP Published May 7, 2023
Follow us

BELGRADE: Serbian education minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday, four days after a school shooting that saw a 13-year-old kill eight students and a security guard.

Ruzic offered his condolences to the victims' families of a "cataclysmic tragedy" that has rocked the Balkan nation in an open letter sent to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

"As a responsible and well-mannered person, professional in performing all previous public duties... I submit my irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of Education in the Government of the Republic of Serbia," Ruzic said in a letter he shared on Twitter.

Serbian president vows to ‘disarm’ country after mass shootings

The 47-year-old prominent member of Socialist Party of Serbia -- a junior coalition partner in government -- originally blamed the internet, video games and "western values" for the unprecedented massacre.

Opposition parties and human rights groups immediately called for minister's resignation, while thousands gathered in front of the ministry a day after the shooting conveying the same message.

Less than 48 hours after the school shooting, the small Balkan country was shocked again with another massacre as a 21-year-old gunned down eight people in a village near the capital Belgrade.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pledged to launch a large-scale disarmament plan, while police vowed to deploy officers to patrol around schools.

Serbia has among the highest gun ownership rates in the world, with more than 39 firearms for every 100 civilians, according to the Small Arms Survey project.

Serbia SERBIA SHOOTING Branko Ruzic

Comments

1000 characters
Usama May 07, 2023 11:43pm
Our Ministers should learn such examples
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Serbian education minister resigns after school shooting

COAS meets Chinese foreign minister, pledges 'full support' for CPEC

Insinuations regarding Bilawal’s remarks on G20 meeting in IIOJK ‘highly irresponsible’: FO

Elections in 90 days a duty, not a choice: CJP Bandial

Yellen warns against debt ceiling talks with ‘gun to the head of the American people’

Ex-CJP Nisar led campaign to disqualify Nawaz on false, baseless allegations, says PM Shehbaz

World Food Programme to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

UAE signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with China bodies

Buffett faults US government handling of banking crisis

China forex reserves rise to $3.205 trln in April

Read more stories