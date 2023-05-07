Sindh LG polls by-elections: Polling ends, vote-count underway in 24 Sindh districts

The vote-count is underway as the polling concluded for Sindh LG by-elections in 24 districts of the province, including Karachi, Aaj News reported.

The polling began at 8 am and continued uninterrupted till 5 pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had set up 302 polling stations in 172 buildings across the districts. The number of registered voters in the area was reported to be 690,295.

The elections took place in several union councils of Karachi, including UC-1 and UC-2 Orangi town, UC-8 Mominabad in district West, UC-2 Korangi, UC-8 Landhi, and UC-2 of Shah Faisal town in Korangi district, as well as UC-4 and 13 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad of district central. In district Kemari, the election was held on UC-2 Baldia Town along with UC-2 Layari town of district South.

Earlier, the ECP released the party position after re-poll results in 15 districts of Sindh during LG polls on March 27. The ECP has put strict security measures in place to ensure a peaceful election.

According to the ECP, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was leading in 7 out of 11 seats of the district member, while the PPP won 10 out of 16 seats of the chairman and vice-chairman.

Additionally, PPP candidates secured 22 of the 32 seats of the General Members. In the re-poll, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won one seat for the district member, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured one seat of the chairman and vice-chairman.

The ECP implemented strict security measures to ensure a peaceful election, and according to their data, the PPP had a majority in several key positions. However, the GDA and PTI also secured some seats in the re-poll.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami, one of the leading parties in Karachi, sought army and rangers deployment at the polling stations during local government’s election in the remaining 11 union in the megacity.

“The city’s mayorship depends on the outcome of polls in the remaining 11 UCs being held today (Sunday),” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He sought overwhelming voting support from the public to help the JI cling to the top civic administrative post. He reiterated his demand for the army and Sindh Ranger deployment at the polling stations to help ensure a smooth flow of balloting with the maintaining peace.