LG polls: JI reiterates deployment of LEAs’ personnel demand

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Saturday once again sought army and rangers deployment at the polling stations during local government’s election in the remaining 11 union in the megacity. “The city’s mayorship depends on the outcome of polls in the remaining 11 UCs being held today (Sunday),” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq. He sought an overwhelming voting support from the public to help the JI cling to the top civic administrative post. He reiterated his demand for the army and Sindh Ranger deployment at the polling stations to help ensure smooth flow of balloting with maintaining peace.

He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to install close circuit cameras at the polling stations. He claimed that presiding officers in District West have already been directed to cast bogus votes in the favour of the ruling PPP’s candidates before commencement of the polling process.

