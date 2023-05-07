Free wheat flour: Punjab CM announces third-party audit

LAHORE: The Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to conduct a third-party audit of the free wheat flour distribution scheme in Punjab after the PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that Rs20 billion was looted during the free floor distribution programme.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “We have decided to go for an immediate audit through Auditor General Pakistan office, and simultaneously through a private audit firm of established international repute.”

He said they have also sent a request to the Chairman NAB to check into the program to verify if anything of the sort has been done by any nefarious elements.

It may be added that the Punjab caretaker government already termed corruption allegations in free flour as false and fabricated.

