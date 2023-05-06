AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Henry hopes NZ can avoid whitewash against world number 1 Pakistan

Reuters Published May 6, 2023 Updated May 6, 2023 03:50pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: Bowler Matt Henry is hopeful New Zealand can avoid a series whitewash in Pakistan by producing an improved display in Sunday’s fifth and final one-day international against the world number one side.

New Zealand landed in Pakistan without regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is likely to miss this year’s World Cup with a knee injury, while several frontline players are busy honouring franchise commitments in the Indian Premier League.

The team under Tom Latham managed to draw the preceding T20 series 2-2 but Pakistan have taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the one-day series.

In the fourth ODI on Friday, skipper Babar Azam smashed 107 to help Pakistan post a commanding 334-6 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam takes Pakistan to top ODI ranking after win over New Zealand

In reply, New Zealand were all out for 232 in the 44th over to succumb to a 102-run defeat.

“It’s a shame we really haven’t had the success that we wanted to … “ Henry told reporters after the loss.

“Even though it’s not nice not to have won, we’re definitely taking some positives out of this tour so far.

“We’ve still got one game to go and hopefully we can put that performance together.”

The tourists are hoping the experience of playing nine limited-overs matches in subcontinent conditions would stand them in good stead at the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Henry had no hesitations admitting Pakistan had outplayed his team in home conditions.

Babar Azam becomes fastest to reach 5,000 ODI runs

“First and foremost, our focus has been on this tour. We’re coming here to Pakistan to challenge ourselves and compete the best we can,” said the 31-year-old who has been New Zealand’s best bowler on this tour.

“Obviously it’s frustrating to be four-nil but sometimes you’ve got to give kudos to the way that Pakistan have been playing their cricket.

“They are obviously number one in the world at the moment and playing in their home conditions.

“They’ve been able to really adapt to these conditions and put the squeeze on key moments.”

Babar Azam Indian Premier League PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Henry hopes NZ can avoid whitewash against world number 1 Pakistan

Elections will be held on completion of constitutional term: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Peace in Afghanistan vital for prosperity of region: FM Bilawal

Notices issued to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case illegal: IHC

Indus Motor Company to launch locally-assembled Hybrd Electric Vehicle next year

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

Afghan foreign minister to woo neighbours on rare visit

Google plans to upgrade search with AI chat, video clips: WSJ

India working to rein in inflation

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

Read more stories