PHC organises ‘Job Fair and Education Expo 2023’

HYDERABAD: Appreciation Shield was awarded to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and its Sub Campus Umerkot for setting up the best food and cultural stalls, while participants also expressed their interest, in the Thari food and cultural items, during the Job Fair and Education Expo 2023.

The Job Fair and Education Expo 2023 was organized by Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on the theme “Connect – Interact – Compete” and was held at Karachi Expo Centre.

Various universities including Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, State Bank of Pakistan, various banks, government departments and organizations and several multinational and national companies set up their stalls to provide information about employment opportunities to the youth and receive curriculum vitae from the job seekers and students of more than 50 universities.

Mango sweet and sour slices, powder, banana by-products, value additions and unique biscuits were exhibited by the Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies, while vegetables, fruits and their by-products and Thari-cultural items, by the team of Sub Campus Umerkot, in which participants showed great interest.

On this occasion, Patron in Chief of PHC, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar Wankwani, Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, and Director HEC Javed Memon visited the stalls of the University, the Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar gave a briefing, regarding products and university degree programs, while the students of Sindh Agriculture University also submitted their CVs for jobs in their fields.

More than 15000 students and job aspirants have educational background and degrees in various disciplines of study have got themselves registered at the fair.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Dr. Shahzor Gul Khaskheli, Ms. Saima Kulsoom Babar presented the shield received from the Expo Center to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the entire team of the University and sub-campus.

