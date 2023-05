Waqaruddin to head APNS Advertising Committee

KARACHI: The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have nominated Muhammad Waqaruddin to head the Advertising Committee of the APNS as Chairman.

They have also nominated Khawaja Kaleem to be the Chairman of the Distribution, Wholesale & Retail Marketing Committee. The members nominated on the committees are as under:

============================================================================= 1) Advertising Committee ============================================================================= 1 Muhammad Waqaruddin Chairman Daily Dunya 2 Saadia Shariff Vice Chairperson Daily Jang 3 S.M. Munir Jilani Member Joint Secretary 4 Shahab Zuberi Member Finance Secretary 5 Kazi Asad Abid Member Daily Ibrat 6 Bilal Mahmood Member Daily Nawa-i-Waqt 7 Azfar Nizami Member Daily Express 8 Khurram Hussain Member Daily Dawn 9 Javed Mehr Shamsi Member Daily Kaleem 10 Waseem Ahmed Member Daily Awam, Quetta 11 Athar Kazi Member Daily Kawish 12 Mohsin Bilal Member Daily Ausaf 13 Imran Athar Member Daily Tijarat 14 Bilal Farooqui Member Daily Aghaz 15 Adnan Faisal Member Daily Jiddat, Khi 16 Mohsin Seyal Member Daily Aftab 17 Awais Khushnood Member Daily Sahafat 18 Syed Akbar Tahir Member Daily Jasarat 19 Kazi Sajjad Akbar Member DailyRegional Time 20 Mian Akbar Ali Member Daily Khabrain ============================================================================= 2) Distribution, Wholesale & Retail Marketing Committee ============================================================================= 1 Khawaja Kaleem Chairman Daily Dawn 2 Mohsin Bilal Vice Chairman Ausaf 3 Syed Akbar Tahir Member Daily Jasarat 4 Usman Mujib Shami Member Daily Pakistan 5 Bilal Mahmood Member Daily Nawa-i-Waqt 6 Imran Arshad? Member Daily Jang 7 Ashfaq Ullah Khan Member Daily Express 8 Muhammad Waqaruddin Member Daily Dunya 9 Furqan Hashmi Member Daily Khabrain.-PR =============================================================================

