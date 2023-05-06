PARTLY FACETIOUS: The heart is where a lot of decisions are made

“The Third Wife has sent a defamation notice to Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN).” “Uh oh.” “NMN eat your heart out!”

“Ha ha that reminds me of the reference to heart of hearts by Ali Zafar, The Khan’s appointee to the Senate, certainly not the most eloquent man…”

“The heart is where a lot of decisions are made – good, bad and worse and in his heart of hearts Zafar knows that.”

“Indeed but when I said uh oh I was not concerned about NMN but about The Third Wife – this will give NMN a chance to raise all matters, I repeat all matters ranging from preference of the letter ain, 24th letter of the Urdu alphabet, in key appointments to Madam Gogi to the children and their wealth and the disposal of gifts and…”

“How come? I mean defamation cases in this country go nowhere…OK that may change after September but still…”

“Don’t forget that irrespective of the spirited defense by The Khan, The Third Wife is not popular within the party and even less so in the country…”

“Right besides I reckon there is some documentation that would implicate The Third Wife with the venom-spewing NMN…”

“Hmm but I would like to say that The Third Wife has captured the upscale market in terms of being a murshid – from The Khan to his party stalwarts to some members of key institutions who have yet to retire and…”

“Well as I said yesterday Zardari sahib’s pir, spiritual guide, ensured his party remained in power for five years, The Khan could not hang on for even four years, then there is Zulfi Bukhari who sounded depressed in his conversation with the Third Wife, now if a pir cannot take away depression leave alone deliver on weightier matters…”

“Weightier as in what the heart of hearts wants.”

“Stop. Anyway Zardari sahib sacrificed one prime minister during the tenure so the conclusion should be that in our democratic setup pirs can ensure continuity of the president but not the prime minister. Now had The Khan opted to be the president….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

