AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PYMA concerned at discontinuation of concessional package by Ogra

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sohail Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman, Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), after the discontinuation of the electricity concession package expressed deep concern over the discontinuation of the gas concession package for the textile sector by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

He has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to continue the concession packages for electricity and gas to save the textile industry, which is a backbone of the national economy.

In a statement, Sohail Nisar said that the government had already terminated the electricity relief tariff.

He said the discontinuation of the gas concession package will cause an enormous increase in the production cost of the textile industry.

“As gas is the fundamental raw material for keeping the production activities of the textile industry running, the government should create ease for industries and take measures to reduce production costs instead of creating difficulties.

This will enable timely production of export goods and the delivery of orders to foreign buyers as promised,” he added.

He further said that according to the media, the federal government has ended the supply of RLNG at $ 9 per MMBTU to the textile, sports, surgical, leather, and jute sectors, while withdrawing a subsidy of Rs 80 billion on gas for these five sectors. After this, the export sectors will have to pay additional $ 4 per MMBTU on RLNG, while the gas rate for these income sectors will now be $ 13 per unit, and the new rates will be implemented on all income sectors from May 01.

Sohail Nisar urged the government to continue a subsidised package of electricity and gas for the textile industry, as the industries cannot bear the burden of additional costs, and production costs will become unbearable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif OGRA PYMA Sohail Nisar

Comments

1000 characters

PYMA concerned at discontinuation of concessional package by Ogra

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories