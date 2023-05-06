AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
‘PCCR trying to provide much-needed relief to children’

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz has said that Parliamentary Caucus for Child Rights was using oversight tools effectively to provide a safe and secure future for the children in the country, adding that children in Pakistan have been facing challenges at various fronts which needed immediate attention from all stakeholders.

The PCCR trying to effectively tackle the situation in order to provide much-needed relief to children, she remarked while chairing the 4th meeting of the PCCR in Parliament House here on Friday.

MNA Qadir Khan Mandokail remarked that it was essential to prioritise child rights in Pakistan and there was a dire need to create awareness to protect these rights not only at federal, provincial levels but also in the far-flung areas of the country. He also said that all members and relevant stakeholders must collaborate to make collective efforts for policy-making and effective legislation to ensure child rights and raise more awareness to ensure that all children are protected in the country. He also drew the attention of the Committee towards the injustice being done to differently-abled persons and transgenders in the allocation of jobs as per their designated quota. The committee while taking cognisance of the matter issued directions to the provinces to submit reports in that regard.

Talking about child abuse in Pakistan, MNA/member Committee Asiya Azeem said that child abuse not only harms the overall health of children but also affects their growth, development and future. She stressed the need to prioritise addressing this issue by enacting laws and regulations to punish offenders, prevent further instances of child abuse and create a safer environment for children across the country.

MNA/Member Committee Shahida Akhtar Ali highlighted the alarming issue of drug abuse among children and women. She said that children who were deprived of their basic rights often got involved in drug trafficking or become addicted to drugs. She underscored that parliamentarians, government agencies, civil society organisations and communities must collaborate to develop comprehensive policies and programmes to address this issue at the earliest.

Ayesha Raza, chairperson of the National Commission on Child Rights briefed the meeting about the activities undertaken by the Commission in recent times. She lamented the absence of children-related statistical data and stressed to develop a complete database of children in the country in order to effectively tackle their issues and to ensure the provision of requisite facilities in an adequate manner.

The committee also expressed its displeasure over the absence of the head of the National Commission on the Status of Women and warned of strict action in case of non-compliance of the Committee directives in future.

Besides Convener, the PCCR meeting was attended by MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail, MNA Mohsin Dawar, MNA Asiya Azeem, MNA Muhammad Abubakr, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, former ED PIPS Zafarullah Khan and representatives from NCRC, NCHR, and NCSW.

