AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
EPCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
NETSOL 78.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 64.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,990 Increased By 84.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,164 Increased By 69.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,372 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may rise towards $5.99 to $6.02-1/4 range

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 11:36am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT July corn may break a resistance at $5.91-1/2 per bushel, and rise towards a range of $5.99 to $6.02-1/4. The current bounce may have been driven by a small wave c, the third wave of an irregular flat from the April 28 low of $5.87-3/4.

This wave is capable of travelling to $5.99.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $6.47-1/2 reveals a slightly higher target of $6.02-1/4.

Support is at $5.84-1/4, a break below which could open the way towards $5.76-1/4 to $5.80-1/2 range.

CBOT corn may drop to $6.38-1/4

On the daily chart, a temporary bottom seems to have formed around a support of $5.70-1/4.

The steep fall from the April 18 high of $6.47-1/2 is expected to be further reversed.

Corn CBOT corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may rise towards $5.99 to $6.02-1/4 range

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Supreme Court resumes hearing of election schedule case

Pakistan faces $3.7bn debt payments in May, June: report

Unilateral measures by states in violation of international law run counter to SCO objectives: Bilawal

Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Pakistan-Turkiye trade in goods agreement comes into force

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Read more stories