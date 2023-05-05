CBOT corn may rise towards $5.99 to $6.02-1/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT July corn may break a resistance at $5.91-1/2 per bushel, and rise towards a range of $5.99 to $6.02-1/4. The current bounce may have been driven by a small wave c, the third wave of an irregular flat from the April 28 low of $5.87-3/4.

This wave is capable of travelling to $5.99.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $6.47-1/2 reveals a slightly higher target of $6.02-1/4.

Support is at $5.84-1/4, a break below which could open the way towards $5.76-1/4 to $5.80-1/2 range.

CBOT corn may drop to $6.38-1/4

On the daily chart, a temporary bottom seems to have formed around a support of $5.70-1/4.

The steep fall from the April 18 high of $6.47-1/2 is expected to be further reversed.