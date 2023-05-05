AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
Forex reserves up $19m

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023
KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose by $19 million during last week. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly report issued on Thursday, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 10.043 billion as of April 28, 2023 compared to $10.024 billion on April 20, 2023.

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 6 million to $ 4.457 billion down from $4.463 billion. Net forex reserves held by commercial banks increased by $25 million to $5.586 billion by the end of last week.

