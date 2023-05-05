AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
May 05, 2023
All plots allotted by KMC must be made public: NA panel

Published 05 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Thursday took different questions of privilege and issued directions that all plots allotted by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) be made public.

The parliamentary body which was presided by MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon issued these directions while taking up the question of privilege raised by MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel regarding not-responding to the telephone calls of Mandokhel by Ibrahim, Deputy Director, Land, KMC, Karachi.

The committee issued directives that the issue should be brought to the notice of the chief secretary of the Sindh government and all plots allotted should be made public. The issues of mover should be resolved, the chairman said.

During the meeting, the meeting also discussed the privilege raised by MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel, regarding the misbehavior of Dr Zahid, Additional Secretary, Universities, Sindh with Mandokhel over telephone.

The committee pended the question of privilege with the direction that a joint consultative meeting should be held for resolving the issues of the member by Chairman, Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh, Karachi.

The additional Chief Secretary, Local Govt Department, Sindh was directed to convey the message of the committee to Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh, Karachi for resolving the issues of the parliamentarian.

National Assembly Sindh Government kmc allotment of plots

