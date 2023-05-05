Bushra Bibi serves legal notice on Maryam

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Thursday sent a legal notice to Senior Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz for alleged defamatory, false and frivolous remarks against her during a speech on the Labour Day.

Bushra Bibi in her legal notice told Maryam that your remarks are part of vilification propaganda campaign to harm, defame and malign her internationally.

She reminded Maryam that her action is a violation of law and the same is punishable under Pakistan Penal Code up to five years imprisonment. Bushra Bibi, therefore, asked Maryam Nawaz to withdraw the remarks and tendered unconditional apology within a seven days otherwise she reserved rights to initiate legal action against her under the relevant law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023