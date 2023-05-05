Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 04, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 04, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,093.80
High: 42,337.57
Low: 42,057.41
Net Change: 5.87
Volume (000): 147,367
Value (000): 7,954,587
Makt Cap (000) 1,525,062,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,543.99
NET CH (-) 128.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,280.39
NET CH (-) 10.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,950.07
NET CH (+) 35.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,370.24
NET CH (+) 6.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,933.32
NET CH (-) 46.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,025.40
NET CH (+) 46.56
------------------------------------
As on: 04-May-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments