KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 04, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,093.80 High: 42,337.57 Low: 42,057.41 Net Change: 5.87 Volume (000): 147,367 Value (000): 7,954,587 Makt Cap (000) 1,525,062,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,543.99 NET CH (-) 128.79 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,280.39 NET CH (-) 10.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,950.07 NET CH (+) 35.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,370.24 NET CH (+) 6.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,933.32 NET CH (-) 46.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,025.40 NET CH (+) 46.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-May-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023