May 04, 2023
Press freedom: NA passes resolution

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution on “World Press Freedom Day” and resolved that the fundamental right of freedom of speech enshrined in the Constitution under Article 19 which is the foundation of freedom of the press would be upheld.

The resolution moved by MNA Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto was unanimously passed by the House.

The House also reiterated that it is a fundamental human right protected by International Law, essential to democratic societies, and critical to the protection of human dignity.

The House recommended in the resolution that the government should protect the freedom of the press from censorship and violence and should promote its full realisation in accordance with its international human rights obligations; essential for the functioning of democratic societies, and vital for the protection of other human rights.

While recognising the critical role of journalists and media professionals in providing accurate, timely and impartial information to the public the resolution also highlighted the need to protect them from violence, intimidation, and harassment.

The resolution also affirmed the obligation of the government to safeguard and uphold press freedom against any form of censorship, undue interference, or retribution.

Further, it was also resolved that effective measures will be ensured for the safety, security and independence of journalists, to strengthen the legal and institutional framework for the protection of press freedom, and to promote a pluralistic, diverse, and vibrant media environment in Pakistan, in compliance with its international human rights obligations and commitments.

