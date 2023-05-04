PARCO team meets Sindh energy minister

KARACHI: A three-member delegation of Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) Wednesday met with Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh in Karachi to discuss the projects of providing public facilities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The delegation was informed about the plans of the Sindh government to provide facilities to the people of the province. The managing director of PARCO said that under CSR, Pak Arab Refinery is going to establish a trauma centre at Bobak in Sehun and a trauma centre at Shikarpur to provide health facilities to the people of Sindh.

He said that a Citizen Foundation School in Khanpur is also being established.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh said the establishment of the three schemes would provide people not only health and education but also open more employment opportunities.

He expressed hope that these projects will be completed as soon as possible.

