AVN 65.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
EPCL 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
HUBC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PAEL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
PRL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.99%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TRG 107.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
UNITY 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.5 (1.53%)
BR30 14,959 Increased By 37.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,098 Increased By 170.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,404 Increased By 72.9 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HK stocks reverse 4-day winning streak on US growth, banking sector concerns

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 10:18am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors remained concerned that a softening US economy and troubles in the country’s regional lenders could slow Asia’s growth.

** The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.75%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.91%.

** Asian stocks fell for a second session in a row, as global investors contended with signs of a softening US economy ahead of a widely expected US interest rate hike later in the day.

** The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Asia’s economic forecast on Tuesday as China’s recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from global market volatility driven by Western banking sector woes.

Hong Kong shares open lower

** Overnight, stocks of US regional banks extended losses from Monday after the seizure and auction of First Republic Bank. Banking stocks in Hong Kong also fell.

** US job openings fell for a third straight month in March and layoffs increased to the highest level in more than two years, suggesting some softening in the labour market ** Fed officials are closely watching this data, as markets await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting.

** The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by another 25 basis points to the 5.00%-5.25% range before potentially pausing their tightening cycle.

** With China’s A share market remaining closed investors have switched their focus on the US market, analysts said.

** “Still, I’d expect the Hang Seng to see downside support at 19,500 this week as sentiment should improve as more economic data may show an improvement in consumption over this week’s Labour Day long holiday,” said Alvin Cheung, associate director at Prudential Brokerage.

** HSBC’s Hong Kong shares slid 0.6%, retracing the previous session’s gain after the bank gave a positive guidance and launched an up to $2 billion buyback plan.

** Hang Seng Bank fell 2.16, while Standard Chartered fell 2.35 %.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

HK stocks reverse 4-day winning streak on US growth, banking sector concerns

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

Flour millers give strike call

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories