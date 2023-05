ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will remain closed from June 15 until September 10 on account of summer vacations. A notification issued on Tuesday by the Assistant Registrar (Admn) stated; “Under Rule 3 and 4 of Order II, Supreme Court Rules, 1980, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been pleased to fix Thursday 15th June 2023 as the date from which the summer vacation of this Court shall commence.

The court shall re-open on Monday 11th September 2023.”

