May 03, 2023
Monkeypox threat: People asked to adopt precautionary measures

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
LAHORE: In the wake of threat of monkeypox, the health professionals have advised the people to remain vigilant and adopt precautionary measures.

While the incubation period for monkeypox was typically 5 to 21 days, with an average of 12 days, an infected person may not show symptoms but can still spread the virus to others, the health experts said, adding: “The infectious period for monkeypox begins with the onset of symptoms and can last for up to 4 weeks.”

The Post Graduate Medical Institute / AMC Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar expressed the hope that the spread of monkeypox will be controlled through timely measures.

In this regard, the LGH administration has formed a committee consisting of senior professors, consultants and pathologists, to finalize the diagnosis of the disease, case management and proper treatment arrangements of the patients as per SOPs.

He, however, urged the people to ensure implementation of precautionary measures while traveling abroad and wears face masks, avoid shaking hands and do not forget to wash hands with soap so that the disease is not transmitted from one person to another.

Senior Consultant Dr Masood Sheikh said that monkeypox was primarily spread through close contact with infected animals, such as handling or consuming meat from infected animals, or through close contact with infected people, such as through respiratory droplets or contact with infected bodily fluids or skin lesions.

The rate of transmission can vary depending on several factors, such as the level of exposure, the severity of the disease, and the effectiveness of infection control measures, he added.

