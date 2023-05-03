KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 02, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,927.64 High: 41,991.53 Low: 41,580.85 Net Change: 346.79 Volume (000): 86,718 Value (000): 5,079,893 Makt Cap (000) 1,519,044,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,722.51 NET CH (+) 4.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,114.72 NET CH (+) 159.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,907.65 NET CH (+) 212.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,335.71 NET CH (+) 23.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,963.42 NET CH (-) 24.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,031.95 NET CH (-) 42.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-May-2023 ====================================

