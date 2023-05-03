AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 02, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 02, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,927.64
High:                      41,991.53
Low:                       41,580.85
Net Change:                   346.79
Volume (000):                 86,718
Value (000):               5,079,893
Makt Cap (000)         1,519,044,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,722.51
NET CH                      (+) 4.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,114.72
NET CH                    (+) 159.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,907.65
NET CH                    (+) 212.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,335.71
NET CH                     (+) 23.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,963.42
NET CH                     (-) 24.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,031.95
NET CH                     (-) 42.19
------------------------------------
As on:                   02-May-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

