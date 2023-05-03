Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 02, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,927.64
High: 41,991.53
Low: 41,580.85
Net Change: 346.79
Volume (000): 86,718
Value (000): 5,079,893
Makt Cap (000) 1,519,044,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,722.51
NET CH (+) 4.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,114.72
NET CH (+) 159.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,907.65
NET CH (+) 212.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,335.71
NET CH (+) 23.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,963.42
NET CH (-) 24.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,031.95
NET CH (-) 42.19
------------------------------------
As on: 02-May-2023
====================================
