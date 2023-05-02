AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
U.S. to send air-launched rockets to Ukraine in next aid package

Reuters Published May 2, 2023
WASHINGTON: The United States plans to announce as soon as Wednesday a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million that will for the first time include a short-range air-launched rocket taken from U.S. excess stocks.

The Hydra 70 rockets are a 2.75 inch diameter air-launched, unguided rocket made by General Dynamics.

US to unveil over $3bn in Ukraine aid with new air defense missiles

The rockets are typically loaded in to a circular, 19 tube rocket launcher pod that is attached beneath the wing of aircraft or helicopters.

The package also includes more 155 millimeter Howitzer cannons but does not say if they are self-propelled or towed by a truck.

US Ukraine Ukraine aid package

