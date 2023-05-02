AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares extend losses to eleventh day as financials, industrials weigh

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 05:16pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares declined for the eleventh straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 3.03% lower to 8,711.46 on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met the vice president of the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday seeking a reclassification of the cash-strapped country for greater access to cheaper funding, Sri Lanka’s embassy in South Korea said.

On the CSE All Share index, Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top decliners on the index, falling 5.3% and 5.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 52.4 million shares from 42.6 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares extend losing streak to tenth day as financials, energy weigh

The equity market’s turnover rose to 983.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.08 million) from 895.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 60.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 924 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares extend losses to eleventh day as financials, industrials weigh

Lahore High Court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains relatively stable, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

Political parties want to ‘pick and choose’ SC benches: CJP

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Evacuation process ends as Pakistan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Sudan

Aga Khan’s fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth over Rs3.5bn

ADB president assures continued support to Pakistan for reforms

Reports suggesting OGRA recommended petrol price cut baseless and untrue, says Dar

January-March 2023: Lucky Cement sees massive increase in profit

Read more stories