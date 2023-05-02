Sri Lankan shares extend losses to eleventh day as financials, industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares declined for the eleventh straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 3.03% lower to 8,711.46 on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met the vice president of the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday seeking a reclassification of the cash-strapped country for greater access to cheaper funding, Sri Lanka’s embassy in South Korea said.

On the CSE All Share index, Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top decliners on the index, falling 5.3% and 5.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 52.4 million shares from 42.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 983.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.08 million) from 895.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 60.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 924 million rupees, the data showed.