AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance LUCK (Lucky Cement Limited) 431.25 Increased By ▲ 7.28%

January-March 2023: Lucky Cement sees massive increase in profit

BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2023 05:05pm
Follow us

Lucky Cement’s profit-after-tax clocked in at Rs30.21 billion, an increase of over 222% during the first quarter (January-March) of 2023 when compared to Rs9.38 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The Board of Directors of the company in a meeting held on Friday reviewed the financial performance of the company for the period ended March 31, 2023. The BoD announced a nil dividend during the period.

Resultantly, the company’s Earnings per Share (EPS) jumped to Rs66.47 against Rs23.41 in the same period of the previous year.

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

Lucky Cement’s net revenue increased by nearly 8% to Rs100.45 billion as compared to Rs93.19 billion recorded in the previous year. However, the cost of sales declined to Rs74.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to Rs78.7 billion recorded in the previous year.

Resultantly, the gross profit of Lucky stood Rs25.93 billion in the 1Q23, as compared to Rs14.46 billion, an increase of over 79%.

Meanwhile, the company’s cost of finance jumped from Rs1.26 billion to Rs7.9 billion, a yearly increase of nearly 527%. The rise in interest rate can be attributed to the increase in the financial cost of the company.

However, the other income of Lucky Cement jumped over 62%, clocking in at Rs2.58 billion as compared to Rs975.8 million in same period last year.

On the other hand, the company witnessed a gain of Rs2.33 billion in share of profit from other ventures and Rs8.91 billion and Rs8.23 billion on partial disposal of NutriCo Morinaga Pvt Ltd, and remeasurement of interest retained in NutriCo Morinaga, respectively.

As a result, the company’s profit before taxation increased to Rs33.99 billion in 1Q23, as compared to Rs11.18 billion last year.

Lucky Cement has announced various projects over the fiscal year which includes the commencement of operations of Line-2, at Pezu Plant.

Lucky Cement completes installation of 34MW captive solar power plant

This addition increases the production capacity of Lucky’s cement production by 3.15 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA), thereby, bringing the total capacity to 15.30 MTPA.

Moreover, the company also achieved the commencement of operations of a 34MW solar power project at Pezu Plant on December 29, 2022.

Lucky Cement profit after tax PSX Eid holidays financial statements net sales

Comments

1000 characters

January-March 2023: Lucky Cement sees massive increase in profit

Lahore High Court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains relatively stable, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

Political parties want to ‘pick and choose’ SC benches: CJP

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Evacuation process ends as Pakistan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Sudan

Aga Khan’s fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth over Rs3.5bn

ADB president assures continued support to Pakistan for reforms

Reports suggesting OGRA recommended petrol price cut baseless and untrue, says Dar

Read more stories