AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.37%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.86%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.56%)
EPCL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.47%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
HUBC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.87%)
NETSOL 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.71%)
OGDC 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.8%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.2%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,959 Decreased By -69 (-0.46%)
KSE100 41,876 Increased By 295.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -47.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields rise tracking US peers, Fed meet eyed

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 10:01am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose in the early session on Tuesday, tracking an uptick in US peers, ahead of a widely anticipated rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.1274% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after closing at 7.1196% on Friday.

The benchmark bond yield had plunged 20 basis points in April, on bets of policy pivots.

We may see some consolidation today and tomorrow, as markets digest the impact of higher US yield and await the Fed policy decision and outlook, a trader with a state-run bank said.

US yields moved higher, with the 10-year yield rising above the 3.55% mark, and the two-year yield at 4.12%, after the government seized First Republic Bank and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The move comes ahead of the Fed policy decision due on Wednesday, where a 25 basis-point rate hike is widely factored in, and major focus would be on Chair Jerome Powell’s comments.

India bond yields may rise tracking US peers ahead of debt supply

A hawkish Fed could influence the Reserve Bank of India, which maintained a pause on rates in a surprising move last month.

The market focus will also be on the demand for debt at auction in the holiday-shortened week.

Six Indian states aim to raise 102 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) via bond sale later in the day, while New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees on Thursday.

The central government debt auction includes 140 billion rupees of benchmark 2033 paper.

A similar auction on April 21 witnessed stronger-than-expected demand and triggered a rally.

Some market participants also speculate demand for the benchmark paper from Housing Development Finance Corp during the course of the week as the non-banking finance company raises funds via debt issue.

HDFC aims to raise up to 150 billion rupees via 10-year bonds, leading to bets that they may invest part of the money in government securities.

Indian fixed income markets were shut on Monday and will be closed on Friday for a local holiday.

Reserve Bank of India Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields rise tracking US peers, Fed meet eyed

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories