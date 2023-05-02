AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
May 02, 2023
Australia paceman Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 09:48am
MELBOURNE: Paceman Josh Hazlewood handed Australia an Ashes boost as he made a successful return from an Achilles injury to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Hazlewood took 2-15 in his three overs as RCB successfully defended a modest total of 126 for nine on Monday. “It has been a long layoff,” Hazlewood said of his four-months on the sidelines since injuring his Achilles during the Sydney test in January. “I was excited more than nervous.

It is great to be back out here, in front of some good fans, and have a good hit out.“ Hazlewood has been working with Cricket Australia medical staff to get fit in time for the tour of England, which starts with the World Test Championship final against India in June followed by the Ashes.

Multi-league T20 deals spook boards in changing landscape

Hazlewood took 20 wickets at an average of 21.85 in four tests during the 2019 Ashes in England, which ended in a 2-2 draw and saw Australia retain the urn.

