AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.44%)
EPCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.19%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,960 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 293 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,330 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as economic fears weigh against potential crude draw

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 09:32am
Follow us

Oil prices fell in thin early Asian trade on Tuesday as the market digests weak economic data from China and expectations of another US interest rate hike. Brent crude fell by 2 cents to $79.29 a barrel by 0021 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 2 cents to $75.64.

Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 last session. China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in April, official data showed on Sunday, the first contraction since December in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index.

China’s industrial and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was expected to boost demand this year. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points.

Interest rate hikes often reduce demand.

Banking fears have also weighed on oil in recent weeks and in what is the third major US institution to fail in two months, US regulators seized First Republic Bank over the weekend ahead of a deal in which JPMorgan bought most of its assets.

Oil prices drop as US rate hike fears, weak China data offset supply cuts

A Monday poll suggesting that US crude oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen for a third consecutive week provided some support to the market.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Oil US crude oil US interest rate hikes Russian crude oil First Republic Bank American Petroleum Institute

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls as economic fears weigh against potential crude draw

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories