Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

NNI Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 08:47am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Registrar Office has returned a plea seeking the restoration of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

The registrar’s office has raised objections and returned the plea seeking restoration of assemblies.

The plea was filed by a citizen named Rai Ishtiaq Ahmed in SC. The objection raised on the plea stated that the petitioner did not file the plea to the concerned forum despite their availability.

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

The top court’s registrar’s office objected that the petitioner is not an aggrieved party in this petition.

Furthermore, the use of Article 184(3) powers in this petition is not justified.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding progress on the delivery of funds from the State Bank of Pakistan for the Punjab elections.

The ECP was ordered to submit a progress report regarding the delivery of funds today as the dateline set by the SC expired yesterday.

The ECP in its report informed the top court that the SBP did not transfer Rs21 billion for Punjab elections despite the direction of the court.

On April 14, a three-member bench in the case of elections delay in Punjab and KP ordered the SBP to directly issue Rs21 billion for the election and submit its report on April 18.

Following the SC order, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14.

