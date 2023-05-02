Qidwai elected as Parish Councillor in Chiseldon Parish

AVN 65.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.43%)
ISLAMABAD: Saudi-born Pakistani, who holds Irish citizenship, has been elected as the Parish Councilor in Chiseldon Parish, in a predominantly white town of Swindon, England two weeks ago.

Fareed Qidwai is a pharmaceutical professional and member of a small party called Liberal Democrat. He rose to the ranks recently and was selected as the Treasurer of the Swindon Liberal Democrat and also the Election Campaign Manager back in 2021. Two years on, this is the party’s first victory.

In 2023, the party made history by running candidates from every ward in Swindon Borough. Due to the bad performance of the ruling Party (the Conservatives), the general public is very disillusioned and unsatisfied which is why they are turning to smaller parties as an alternative. Moreover, Fareed has contributed immensely to the local community in Chiseldon, Swindon which resulted in his victory.

Fareed is also running for two other elections as a candidate for South Swindon Central Parish (Lawn & Badbury Park) which is another parish and also for Swindon Borough Council.

