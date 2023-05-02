AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.77%)
HCCI rejects water tariff hike

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has rejected enhancement in water tariff of industries and said that such decisions should be avoided in view of present economic conditions.

In a statement issued here that the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) has raised fixed water supply charges at Rs150 per 1000 gallons and that in absence of effluent treatment plant (ETP) in Site area. He said such notification was an injustice with industrialists.

In fact, HCCI Chief said, Site had exceeded its jurisdiction considering the fact that such decision was taken without approval of Site’s board of directors (BoD) thus this notification in question has no legal sanctity.

He said that Site area faces water shortage in many areas even today forcing industrialists to pay heavily to buy water for their units.

He maintained that sewerage and drainage lines were replete with heaps of garbage thus choking entire drainage of Site area. He said that rainwater always enter industries and affect expensive industrial equipment worth billions of rupees.

Adeel Siddiqui urged Sindh secretary industries and Managing Director Site to pay serious attention to Hyderabad’s industrialists and withdraw such notification.

He said that industrialists were facing a challenge to run industries in view of present economic conditions because in spite of investment of billions of rupees industries were facing closure and thousands of labors were losing employment.

He said that collective efforts should be taken to promote industrial activity and government and other stakeholders should play their role instead of imposing new taxes on industrialists to multiple their problems. He said such policies would affect industrial activities even further.

