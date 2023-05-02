Fawad claims Asif, Ahsan ‘sabotaging’ talks

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Monday said PML-N bigwigs Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal were sabotaging negotiations between the PDM-led government and the PTI.

Speaking to a TV channel, he said we had been under immense pressure to call off negotiations after the law-enforcement agencies raided PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s house but PTI chief Imran Khan asked us to continue the process.

“The government said it had no link to the raid,” he added. One faction of the PDM did not want negotiations to be held adding that the anti-negotiations faction would be enjoying Maryam Nawaz’s support, he said.

Chaudhry said if they (the government) announced the budget, it would add to the troubles of people. “70pc of negotiations stood successful as we want elections before the budget and they want it after the budget,” he added.

“The issue of date for holding elections is very important”, he said.

He went on to say that constitution needed to be amended to push elections in provinces (Punjab and KP) forward. “We sat with them at the negotiations upon SC’s order,” he added.