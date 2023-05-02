AVN 65.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.43%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.33%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.55%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.52%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
PRL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.86%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,882 Increased By 300.9 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,327 Decreased By -49.1 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad claims Asif, Ahsan ‘sabotaging’ talks

NNI Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Monday said PML-N bigwigs Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal were sabotaging negotiations between the PDM-led government and the PTI.

Speaking to a TV channel, he said we had been under immense pressure to call off negotiations after the law-enforcement agencies raided PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s house but PTI chief Imran Khan asked us to continue the process.

“The government said it had no link to the raid,” he added. One faction of the PDM did not want negotiations to be held adding that the anti-negotiations faction would be enjoying Maryam Nawaz’s support, he said.

Chaudhry said if they (the government) announced the budget, it would add to the troubles of people. “70pc of negotiations stood successful as we want elections before the budget and they want it after the budget,” he added.

“The issue of date for holding elections is very important”, he said.

He went on to say that constitution needed to be amended to push elections in provinces (Punjab and KP) forward. “We sat with them at the negotiations upon SC’s order,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry PDM Ahsan iqbal PTI Imran Khan PMLN Khawaja Asif Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad claims Asif, Ahsan ‘sabotaging’ talks

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories