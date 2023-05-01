AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Unacceptable’: Shujaat criticises Punjab Police for raid at his residence

  • PML-Q president says Pakistan is engulfed in many problems and some people want to exploit this issue to worsen matters
BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 07:22pm
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday termed Punjab police's attempt to enter his Lahore residence to arrest PTI President Parvez Elahi “unacceptable,” Aaj News reported.

Last week, a heavy contingent of Punjab Police raided the residence of Parvez Elahi in a late-night attempt to arrest him, it was reported. Footage aired on television, and later social media showed the police barging into the house with law-enforcement personnel climbing over boundary walls to enter the premises.

The police could not find the former Punjab CM at the residence, but reports suggested that 12 individuals, apparently those working at the premises, were arrested.

During the raid, Punjab police also barged into Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's house in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured.

Talking to journalists today, Shujaat said the "procedure followed in this entire affair is unacceptable."

The PML-Q president strongly condemned how an armoured vehicle was used to break down the main gate of his residence.

“Looking at the current circumstances of the country, I don’t want to say anything that could further deteriorate the situation at the national level. Pakistan is engulfed in many problems and some people want to exploit this issue to worsen matters,” he said.

Earlier, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident saying that he was "appalled" to know that the police team went to arrest PTI president Parvez Elahi but stormed PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's house.

"No Illegal action will be allowed by anyone," he tweeted, adding: "I am in Medina and getting all the details."

The chief minister said that the "law should take its course" after the unfortunate development.

Punjab Police on Saturday booked former chief minister Parvez Elahi on several charges including terrorism following a raid at his house late on Friday night in an attempt to arrest him.

In the case, it stated that law enforcement officials were “attacked with stones, batons and petrol” during the raid.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Lahore’s Ghalib Market Police Station invoking Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, and Section 324 (attempted murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) among others.

As per the FIR, Parvez Elahi's employees “locked the house from the inside, while a countless” number of people present inside threatened the team when it arrived at his home.

Parvez Elahi's workers also pelted law enforcement authorities with stones and doused petrol on them, causing a fire to break out, said the FIR.

PMLQ PMLQ’s Moonis Elahi Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters
Mark May 01, 2023 08:21pm
Don't blame police, you were hiding thief and an absconder.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

‘Unacceptable’: Shujaat criticises Punjab Police for raid at his residence

Flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reaches Islamabad from Sudan

Ready for simultaneous elections if assemblies dissolved before May 14: Imran

Judges' conversations including decisions about country’s fate not private: Maryam

UAE’s ADNOC signs $1bn LNG deal with TotalEnergies

UN holds Afghanistan crisis talks without Taliban

Fulfilling labour rights remains fundamental challenge for global economy: PM Shehbaz

India April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand

Currencies in limbo awaiting packed week of central banks

US regulators seize California's First Republic Bank

Read more stories