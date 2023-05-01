AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields stabilise near one-month lows in BOJ aftermath

Reuters Published 01 May, 2023 12:31pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields stabilised on Monday near the one-month lows reached after the Bank of Japan kept stimulus settings in place and signalled no rush to normalize policy.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.39% as of around 0500 GMT after earlier dipping to 0.38% for the first time since April 4.

The yield dropped from as high as 0.48% on Friday after the central bank opted to leave the cap at 0.5% under its yield curve control (YCC) framework while also announcing a policy review that could take as long as 1-1/2 years.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 yen to 148.67, but down from the highest since March 20 at 148.87 from early in Monday’s session. However, analysts at Mizuho Securities warn that the length of the review doesn’t mean a normalisation of policy must wait for its conclusion.

“The Bank will still consider normalising policy if stable achievement of the 2% price target is within sight, and we do not believe the review places any constraints on policy changes triggered by a change in the macro environment,” chief bond strategist Noriatsu Tanji and market analyst Yurie Suzuki wrote in a client note.

“By severely undercutting expectations of policy revisions during the review period, the Bank may be trying to prevent the upsurge in policy revision speculation observed ahead of each Board meeting since last year.”

Japanese government bonds squeezed as market waits on Ueda

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 1.01%, recovering from Friday’s one-month low of 0.99%. The 30-year yield rose 3.5 bps to 1.26%, after earlier dipping to a fresh one-month low of 1.22%.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.1%, holding at a one-month trough.

The two-year JGB had yet to trade.

Japanese government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields stabilise near one-month lows in BOJ aftermath

Flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reach Islamabad from Sudan

PM marvels at bumper wheat harvest

Currencies in limbo awaiting packed week of central banks

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Track & trace system scheme not violative of sales tax law: IHC

Oil prices drop as US rate hike fears, weak China data offset supply cuts

Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

Read more stories