AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Manila airport cancels 40 domestic flights after power outage

Reuters Published 01 May, 2023 10:43am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MANILA: An unexplained power outage at Manila airport’s Terminal 3 on Monday led to about 40 domestic Cebu Pacific flights being cancelled, the airport said.

“Flight delays are expected due to the outage”, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport said in a statement posted on Facebook, without disclosing the cause of the power failure.

Standby power systems were supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling airline and immigration computers to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers, it said.

The airport operator and supplier Manila Electric Company were looking into the cause of the power failure, which comes during a peak travel season, with many Filipinos about to return home from three-day weekend trips.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific offered its passengers departing to and from Terminal 3 an option to rebook or to request refunds to be put in a travel fund for future use.

Philippines, China to set up more lines of communication to resolve maritime issues

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has instructed Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to restore normal power operations at the airport’s Terminal 3 as soon as possible while providing assistance to affected passengers, his office said.

facebook Manila airport's Terminal 3 Ninoy Aquino President Ferdinand Marcos J Manila Electric Company

Comments

1000 characters

Manila airport cancels 40 domestic flights after power outage

Currencies in limbo awaiting packed week of central banks

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Track & trace system scheme not violative of sales tax law: IHC

Oil prices drop as US rate hike fears, weak China data offset supply cuts

Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

Five die in Balochistan torrential rains

Read more stories