Futures spread up 2055bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 2055bps to 29.39 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved tremendously as average daily volumes increased by massive 1057.03 percent to 231.29 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 19.98 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter also increased by 773.8 percent to Rs 7.99 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 0.91 billion.

