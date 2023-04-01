AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Hajj 2023: Banks receive nearly 73,000 applications

  • Government's Regular Scheme quota is 44,190 ...
BR Web Desk Published 01 Apr, 2023 03:59pm
Banks in Pakistan have received nearly 72,869 Hajj applications against the government's Regular Scheme quota of 44,190. Pakistan’s total quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims.

The development was shared during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to review progress on Hajj Scheme 2023 at the Finance Division on Saturday, read a ministry statement.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Religious Affairs, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance and Religious Affairs Ministries attended the meeting.

According to the statemebt, Dar said that complete and fully reconciled information regarding the final number of applications received under the Regular Scheme should be collected from the banks by Tuesday April 4.

“On receipt of complete information, the government shall review and decide the final number of intended applicants for Regular Hajj Scheme-2023,” read the statement.

Dar added that the government shall facilitate the Hajj pilgrims in every possible manner.

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Pasha told the meeting that the deadline for applications was March 31 as per government policy. Applications were to be submitted from March 16 to March 31 in branches of 14 designated banks of the country.

As per the Hajj Policy 2023 announced earlier this month, pilgrims in the northern part of Pakistan were to pay Rs1.175 million for Hajj while people in the southern part would be charged Rs1.165 million.

“The price of Hajj has risen due to rupee devaluation,” Mufti Abdul Shakoor had said back then.

