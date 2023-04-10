Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

The Cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has decided to accept all 72,869 applications recieved for Hajj in the Regular Hajj Scheme 2023 category.

Earlier, it was learnt that banks in the country had received 72,869 Hajj applications against the government's Regular Scheme quota of 44,190. Pakistan’s total quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday, the decision to accept all applications under the regular scheme was made in the ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The ECC considered a summary submitted by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on the utilization of the Hajj quota and its financing.

The Ministry presented details on the Hajj Policy-2023, the number of applications received under Regular Hajj Scheme, unutilized quota under regular and sponsorship Hajj schemes and financial requirements.

Hajj scheme: Dar hints at accepting all applications

The ECC after discussion approved the arrangement/ modalities for Hajj Scheme-2023 and decided that all applications recieved under Regular Hajj Scheme i.e 72,869 shall be declared successful without balloting.

The ECC also approved an additional financial requirement of $163 million of foreign exchange for Hajj 2023.

As per the Hajj Policy 2023 announced earlier this month, pilgrims in the northern part of Pakistan were to pay Rs1.175 million for Hajj under the 'regular scheme' while people in the southern part would be charged Rs1.165 million.

“The price of Hajj has risen due to rupee devaluation,” Mufti Abdul Shakoor had said back then.