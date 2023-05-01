Kyrgyzstan envoy calls for exploiting trade potential

LAHORE: Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, on Sunday, stressed the urgent need of fully exploiting the existing trade and economic potentials between the two countries on priority to further bolster regional economic integration.

Chairing a simple but impressive ceremony dedicated to 30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as 95th Anniversary of the People’s writer of Kyrgyzstan Chyngyz Aitmatov, he said overall, the deep cultural heritage of our countries should also be spread among people of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

He said both countries are strongly interconnected and with right approach can create the significantly efficient partnership and friendship for the benefit of our people.

In this regards, he called upon all of us to actively work and cooperate in order to grow Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations on the qualitatively new level.

He said Kyrgyzstan is the country with very deep and broad history and the Kyrgyz nation itself is considered to be one of the most ancient in the world.

The earliest records about the ethnonym “Kyrgyz” were found in Chinese transcriptions, which were written more than 2200 years ago he added. In different times Kyrgyzstan was becoming massive state, ruling in Central Asia and expanding its influence to the entire East Asian region he added.

He said both countries are bounded by the strong historical links, as well as same religion and close culture. As it is known, the founder of the Mogol Empire, Zahriddin Babur originated from South of Kyrgyzstan.

His house is today the historical site at the top of mountain “Sulaiman-Too” Talking about Constitution, Ambassador Ulanbek said that this document is the fundamental legal basis of the entire state, which defines the main rules and principles of all the spheres within the country, as well as its foreign policy.

Talking about the People’s writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov he stressed that his legacy is well-known all over the world. His works are translated into 174 languages and the whole circulation constitutes more than 80 million copies.

