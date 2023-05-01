DG monitoring revenue collection drive

LAHORE: Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali has become active for the completion of the revenue target through daily monitoring of recoveries across the province. According to a spokesperson of the Excise Department

Director’s conference is also being held daily in which the DG reviews the performance of each officer himself. Meanwhile, DG Muhammad Ali has said that under this special campaign, about Rs. 160 million had been recovered last day.

He said that across the province, Sahiwal Division was leading with 184% recovery, while Lahore Region A’s performance was the worst with 31% recovery. Admiring the directors of Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala for recovering more than the set target, the DG directed the rest of the divisional directors to improve their performance and ensure to achieve the set targets. “Strict action will be taken against the officers and officials who recover less than the target.” he warned.

The DG Muhammad Ali further asserted that the remaining two months of the current financial year are very important in which the recovery campaign would be accelerated and inshallah the current financial year target would be achieved.

He said, “I will continue to make surprise visits to the offices across the province so that the officers not only ensure attendance in the offices

but also take all possible steps to achieve the given targets.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023