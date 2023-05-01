AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
May 01, 2023
Pakistan Shaheens depart for Zimbabwe for cricket series

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
LAHORE: Imran Butt-led Pakistan Shaheens departed for Zimbabwe in the wee hours of Sunday to feature in a series consisting of two four-dayers and six 50-over matches. The series will be played from May 3 to 27 in Harare, Kwekwe and Mutare.

Pakistan Shaheens had gone through an 11-day camp at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi and later took part in an additional two-day camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on April 28 and 29 prior to their departure to Zimbabwe.

The squad includes 16 players and four reserve players. Six players apart from the captain and Test cricketer Imran Butt have already represented Pakistan in international cricket. These include Hussain Talat (1 ODI, 18 T20Is), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), Mir Hamza (3 Tests), Mohammad Ali (2 Tests), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Saim Ayub (8 T20Is).

Captain Imran Butt said: “We have had a rigorous training camp for the Pakistan Shaheens team ahead of our tour to Zimbabwe. The players have put in a lot of hard work and effort to prepare for this important series. The side consists of experienced and young players. We have some very talented individuals in the side who are eager to showcase their skills on the international stage. The team is in good spirits and looking forward to the challenge of playing in Zimbabwe. We are confident that we have the right mix of players to put up a strong performance.”

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (captain) (Lahore), Hussain Talat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana). Saim Ayub (Karachi, 50-over matches only). Asif Mehmood (Hyderabad), Athar Mehmood (Gujranwala), Saad Khan (Hyderabad), and Waqar Ahmad (Peshawar); (all reserves).

Player Support Personnel: Aizaz Cheema (coach), Imran Abbas (manager), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Muhammad Asad (physiotherapist) and Faisal Rai (team analyst). Abdul Rehman (Team Consultant, for 50-over matches only).

Tour schedule:

3-6 May – 1st Four-day match; KSC, Kwekwe

10-13 May – 2nd Four-day match; MSC, Mutare

17 May – 1st 50-over match; TSC, Harare

19 May – 2nd 50-over match; HSC, Harare

21 May – 3rd 50-over match; HSC, Harare

23 May – 4th 50-over match; OH, Harare

25 May – 5th 50-over match; HSC, Harare

27 May – 6th 50-over match; HSC, Harare

