KARACHI: The first locally transmitted suspected case of monkeypox (mpox) was reported in a child in Karachi on Friday.

Reportedly, seven-year-old Muzammil, r/o Liyari, has been admitted to the isolation ward of the NICH. He is suspected of having been infected by the monkeypox disease. According to the hospital administration, a 7-bed monkeypox isolation ward has been set up at the NICH.

The hospital sources revealed that symptoms in the child were same like mpox.