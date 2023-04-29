AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LTO Lahore recovers Rs5.25bn from CPPA-G

Hamid Waleed Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Large Tax Office (LTO) Lahore has recovered Rs 5.25 billion from Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPAGL), said sources.

They said the LTO had created a demand of Rs5.25 billion in November 2022 under section 122(5A) which was challenged by the CPPAGL before the appellate forum. However, the Commissioner (Appeals) Lahore upheld the decision of the LTO.

According to the sources, the LTO Islamabad ensured recovery of Rs5.25 billion through bank attachment on the directions of Chief Commissioner LTO Mir Badshah Khan Wazir. The Chief Commissioner lauded the efforts of entire team.

It may be noted that the LTO Lahore has been actively pursuing taxpayers in recovery of tax demands over the past few years. Desk audits are being carried out thoroughly while relying upon the tools available within the system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

taxpayers LTO CPPA-G Mir Badshah Khan Wazir

Comments

1000 characters

LTO Lahore recovers Rs5.25bn from CPPA-G

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house in late-night arrest attempt

SC’s directive to SBP: NA panel takes suo motu notice

Power Div says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Rs28bn receivables: Thar Power demands CPPA-G make payment

FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Anti-Money Laundering Act: DG I&I-IR asked to initiate proceedings against ‘fit’ accused

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Defence exports always accompanied by ‘strict end-user requirements’: FO

Read more stories