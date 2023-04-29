LTO Lahore recovers Rs5.25bn from CPPA-G

LAHORE: The Large Tax Office (LTO) Lahore has recovered Rs 5.25 billion from Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPAGL), said sources.

They said the LTO had created a demand of Rs5.25 billion in November 2022 under section 122(5A) which was challenged by the CPPAGL before the appellate forum. However, the Commissioner (Appeals) Lahore upheld the decision of the LTO.

According to the sources, the LTO Islamabad ensured recovery of Rs5.25 billion through bank attachment on the directions of Chief Commissioner LTO Mir Badshah Khan Wazir. The Chief Commissioner lauded the efforts of entire team.

It may be noted that the LTO Lahore has been actively pursuing taxpayers in recovery of tax demands over the past few years. Desk audits are being carried out thoroughly while relying upon the tools available within the system.

