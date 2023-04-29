Grand operation against Mainpuri, Gutika launched in Hyderabad

KARACHI: The district administration and Hyderabad police have launched a grand operation against Mainpuri, Gutika and other narcotic substances and a major success was achieved in the last 36 hours.

As many as 144 accused were arrested and 119 cases were registered across the district.

This was revealed by Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit in his tweet on Friday.

He said that in the crackdown, 2 cases have been registered against the drug peddlers in the City police station and 2 accused arrested. Six cases were registered in Fort police station and 6 accused arrested.

One case was registered in Market police station and 2 accused arrested; three accused were arrested by Sakhi Peer Police and 3 cases registered.

However, three cases registered in Cantt police station and three accused arrested; one accused was arrested by GOR police and one case registered.

Similarly, seven people were arrested and 6 cases were registered in Phuleli. Fourteen accused were arrested and 8 cases were registered at Pinyari police station. Eleven people were arrested and 9 cases registered in A Section police station.

Three cases were registered at the Airport police station and two accused arrested. Seven drug peddlers were arrested and 5 cases were registered at Heerababad police station; three arrested and two cases registered at B-Section police Station; 10 arrested and seven cases registered at Qasimabad.

However, Naseem Nagar police arrested five and registered as many cases; Baldia police arrested five and registered four cases; Bhitai Nagar Police arrested one accused and registered a case; 14 accused were arrested by Hali Road police and 11 cases registered.

Miran Shah Police arrested one accused and registered a case; SITE police arrested four and registered five cases. Tando Yusuf police arrested six a and registered as many cases; Tando Jam police arrested nine accused and registered seven cases; Rahooki police arrested one accused and registered a case.

Ten people were arrested by Hussri police and they registered seven cases; Pabban police arrested 10 and registered six cases; two cases in Chhalgri police station were registered, while Hattri police have arrested eight drug peddlers and registered seven cases.

The provincial information minister said that 12255-kg of hashish, 750 packets of ‘ice’ have been recovered from the accused; the police have also recovered 17722 pieces of Manipuri and 67123 packets of gutika from the accused. He said that the police have also seized 295 litres of liquor in bottles and 127 pints.

Memon said that under the supervision of Sindh Chief Minister, the operation against the drug peddlers will continue in every district of the province.

He said that journalists’ organizations and traders’ associations have also been taken on board to make the ongoing campaign against drugs peddlers in Hyderabad a success. He appealed citizens and civil society organizations to support the government in this campaign so as to protect young generation from the scourge of drugs.

