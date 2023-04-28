AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
Sri Lankan shares extend losing streak to tenth day as financials, energy weigh

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 05:07pm
Sri Lankan shares declined for the tenth straight session on Friday, weighed down by financial and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.32% lower to 8,983.21 on Friday. For the week, the index ended 3% down in its second straight weekly loss.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate eased to 35.3% in April from 50.3% in March, the statistics department said on Friday, after the market closed.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a reduction in food inflation to 30.6% in April from 47.6% in March, while non-food inflation reached 37.6%, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s trade deficit in March narrowed to $412 million from $761 million a year ago, while merchandise exports and imports declined 2% and 20.3%, respectively, according to data from its central bank released after market close on Friday.

Sri Lanka’s economy to shrink by 2% in 2023

On the CSE All Share index, LOLC Finance Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top decliners on the index, falling 1.79% and 1.09%, respectively.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and Carson Cumberbatch Plc , were the top gainers, advancing 2.4% and 4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 42.6 million shares from 35.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 895.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.80 million) from 928.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 195.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 846.2 million rupees, the data showed.

