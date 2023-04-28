AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
Pakistan

Chinese man accused of blasphemy released on bail

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 05:05pm
PESHAWAR: A Chinese national arrested in Pakistan on blasphemy charges was released on bail on Friday, police said, a rare move in the South Asian nation.

The man, who worked at a hydro-power project in northern Dasu and was not identified by police, was accused by fellow workers last week.

The court approved bail for the defendant on Thursday, regional police chief Imtiaz Ayub said. The court said it had granted bail because there alleged offence appeared to be “the result of a misunderstanding”.

It was not immediately clear when he will return to court to face trial.

The alleged offence took place at the site of a hydropower project in the northwestern district of Kohistan. The Chinese national denied the accusation after a court remanded him in judicial custody.

